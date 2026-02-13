Two batches of Nestle Milo snack bar products recalled due to potential presence of rubber: SFA

SINGAPORE: Two batches of Nestlé Milo snack bar products have been recalled due to the potential presence of rubber in them.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Friday (Feb 13) it was informed by Nestle Singapore on the voluntary recall of various Milo snack bar products by the manufacturer in Australia.



This was due to the potential presence of foreign matter, the agency said.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed the importer, Nestle Singapore, to recall the implicated products.

The recall is ongoing, SFA said.