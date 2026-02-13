Two batches of Nestle Milo snack bar products recalled due to potential presence of rubber: SFA
SINGAPORE: Two batches of Nestlé Milo snack bar products have been recalled due to the potential presence of rubber in them.
The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Friday (Feb 13) it was informed by Nestle Singapore on the voluntary recall of various Milo snack bar products by the manufacturer in Australia.
This was due to the potential presence of foreign matter, the agency said.
As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed the importer, Nestle Singapore, to recall the implicated products.
The recall is ongoing, SFA said.
The affected products are:
Product name: Nestlé Milo Snack Bar (Original)
Size: 210g (box of 10 bars), or 21g per bar
Batch no: 5324TD15
Expiry date: Aug 31, 2026
Country of origin: Australia
Product name: Nestlé Milo Snack Bar (Dipped)
Size: 270g (box of 10 bars), or 27g per bar
Batch no: 5322TD15
Expiry date: Aug 31, 2026
Country of origin: Australia
Under the Sale of Food Act, foods known to be unsafe for consumption should not be sold.
SFA said that consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them.
"Those who have consumed and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.
"Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries."