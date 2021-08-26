Net-zero buildings: More than design or engineering, but about 'better quality of life'

Changing individual mindsets will mean that more companies make plans to build or retrofit their own net-zero buildings – and DBS hopes theirs can eventually be a blueprint of sorts.

“We’re not trying to just make this one net-zero building. This is part of an overall change in how we're looking at our space. We want to apply it to everything. Should all of our space be net-zero, we wanted to do it right,” shared Mr Prescott Gaylord, Head of Sustainability for Corporate Real Estate at DBS.

“We wanted to use technologies, try things, such that it could be applied to our whole portfolio, and that it was accessible enough so that anyone else could copy us. We're not trying to hold on to any of our information. It will all be publicly available on the BCA website, if nothing else. We wanted to have a (greater) impact with our net-zero thinking.”

Mr Chong echoed his sentiments, hoping that big companies can think about net-zero beyond their premises and use their influence to encourage other companies to consider doing more.

“It is still important to go do your CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities, like cleaning the beach every now and then. But if it’s not part of your core business activities, where you can implement this at a (higher) level or (bigger) scale, then you’re not doing your duty, since you are able to (have more) impact,” he said.

“When I talk to Singaporeans about it, I think there is a great kind of camaraderie and civic understanding in doing your part. … I think people in general understand that we have to take care of each other,” added Mr Gaylord.

A "MUCH BETTER QUALITY" OF LIFE

Ultimately, experts agreed that the concept of net-zero buildings might be difficult to grasp if it’s seen as too technical for the layman. Instead, consider this: Net-zero is fundamentally about improving the individual’s quality of life.

Whenever NUS’ Dr Kishnani talks to people about zero energy, they assume it’s a “cost-saving issue or a technology issue”, but the SDE project has shown him that it makes for “a much better quality of life”, he said.

“The hybrid cooling system is not just saving us money; it's improving the health of our students and staff who use the building because it's 100 per cent fresh air, as compared to a conventional air conditioning system which is recirculated air. So we have less risk from spread of pathogens or build-up of carbon monoxide indoors,” he shared.

The zero-energy target is not something that “stands on its own as a numerical target”, and neither is it solely “an engineering problem”, he added.

“It’s a different way of thinking about design. And if you think about it creatively, you bring to the table a lot of other benefits to the quality of our lives, and to our safety and our health … It’s a design problem, an everyday life problem.”

Dr Kishnani pointed out that it would help to reframe the issue of sustainability so that people don’t see it as a sacrifice or ask what they must give up.

“If you think about sustainability in the right mindset, it’s a bonus to our lives. It creates pleasure, beauty and a higher quality of life. I think this is the thing that gets lost in the conversation, because there is a climate emergency so we're all reacting to that, and then there are issues of cost. They don't look at what value it brings to our lives, like how it changed the way we teach or how we experience the indoor environment,” he said.

“We have to see (sustainability) not as an either/or situation, but as an and/also situation: If we do that, we get this as well.”