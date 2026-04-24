Woman in Netflix's Con Mum accused of fresh offences as value across charges surpasses S$800,000

SINGAPORE: An elderly woman who was featured in a Netflix documentary for allegedly deceiving her own son and leaving him in debt was handed more charges in Singapore, bringing the total against her to 39.

The quantum listed across charges now now exceeds S$800,000 (US$625,700), with the number of alleged victims increasing to 14.

The fresh charges against the 85-year-old British woman on Friday (Apr 24) involve the same alleged modus operandi of telling victims she was wealthy and terminally ill.

Dionne Marie Hanna allegedly told the victims that she wanted to gift them luxuries such as a house or a car while asking for sums like "inheritance tax".

According to the new charge sheets, Hanna allegedly lied to multiple victims that she was a descendant of Bruneian royalty and wanted to include them in her inheritance.

She allegedly told one man that she intended to make him her stepson and invest in his company.

This man was allegedly cheated into paying half a million in expenditure on Hanna's behalf because she said she would repay him.

Hanna is also accused of lying to a woman that she was a wealthy descendant of the Bruneian royal family and that she was terminally ill. She allegedly said she wanted the woman to be part of her family.

Hannah allegedly lied to this woman that she would buy or transfer luxuries to her, including a Sentosa Cove property, a Lexus car, and an Aston Martin vehicle. In exchange, she allegedly asked for sums of money under the guise of "processing fees".

She is accused of cheating the woman into giving her S$3,000 to buy briyani for distribution at a mosque, along with other sums such as S$2,000 for "donations to the blind".

Hanna was first charged a year ago, days after she was arrested following the release of the Netflix documentary Con Mum, and has been remanded since.

Hanna gave no indication of how she would plead. She is represented by lawyers from Pro Bono SG.

The case was fixed for a pre-trial conference in May.

For each charge of cheating, she could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. For each charge of fraud by false representation, she could be jailed for up to 20 years, fined, or both.