NETS will be responsible for manually replacing merchants' printed QR codes with NETS NFC-enabled SGQR acceptance points as part of the pilot, he added.

The pilot comes as NETS rolls out a refreshed app that allows families in Singapore to manage their dependents’ spending through a family wallet, while tourists can also use the app to pay like a local.

Travellers whose home-country payment apps are not linked to SGQR, such as those from Australia, Europe, or the United States, can now access the local payments ecosystem using the NETS app.

This follows an earlier announcement last June of Paynow Generation 2, which outlined enhancements to the instant digital payment service, of which NETS is a partner.

The app, which is accepted at more than 50,000 NETS-enabled SGQR acceptance points, will give overseas visitors a way to pay while exploring Singapore without relying on cash or card acceptance.

Tourists from China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, which already have established QR cross-border linkages with Singapore, can continue to pay directly through their local bank or wallet apps.

The refreshed app shifts it from a utility-focused payment application primarily serving motorists to a broader lifestyle platform, said NETS.

"This evolution supports NETS' strategy to deepen consumer engagement by complementing its payment services with relevant lifestyle experiences within a single app experience," the group said.

One new feature is the family wallet, which allows users to support and monitor family spending. Under the new NETS app, users can use sub-wallets to support the daily spending needs of dependents such as children, elderly family members and domestic workers.

The primary user can set spending limits and receive notifications of transactions made through the sub-wallets.

The NETSPay wallet was previously discontinued from the NETSPay app in December 2020, three years after its launch in 2017.

Making payments through the NETS app wallet would limit "potential financial exposure" to a user's primary bank account, while maintaining the convenience of digital payments, NETS said.

Mr Chan said NETS discontinued its e-wallet six years ago due to various business considerations and regulatory changes.

Having built up a customer base as an app for motoring purposes, Mr Chan said NETS now sees an opportunity to expand its offerings to cater to users' broader lifestyle needs.

On the decision to introduce a family wallet, Mr Chan said: "Many like me come from a sandwiched generation where we have to look after our parents and children. Today, with more and more potential scams in the world, we have a product that we think can provide more protection to our wider family."

Parents can link their children's apps to their accounts, allowing dependents to make payments independently without exposing their banking information.

The feature also allows parents to monitor their children's spending and guide them towards better financial habits.

"It's not an open checkbook, but it is a way we can help to build a communication bridge with our younger generation, to show them where they are spending, how, why, and ask them why they choose to do this," said Mr Chan.

A mini programme module will also be launched in the NETS App towards the end of November, with sub-applications allowing users to shop and access participating merchants' services without downloading a separate app.

Mr Chan said the mini programme module will be similar to that of apps like WeChat in China's e-payment system, helping merchants build up loyalty with their customer base by providing new opportunities to engage their customers online.

"From an experience standpoint, it's not something new, it's something that many consumers are already very used to. But it's not that readily available in our apps here in Singapore," said Mr Chan.