New Singapore network aims to strengthen last-mile delivery of aid into Gaza with 'reliable partners'

SINGAPORE: A new Singapore network aims to strengthen the last-mile delivery of aid into Gaza by deepening partnerships with humanitarian organisations in the Middle East.

SG for Humanity is the new network that brings together the government, humanitarian organisations and the community to strengthen Singapore's assistance for people affected by the crisis in Gaza.

The network's four initial partners are Humanity Matters, Mercy Relief, Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) and the Singapore Red Cross (SRC).

Speaking to the media in a virtual interview from Egypt on Friday (Nov 13), Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said navigating the logistics of transporting aid into Gaza could be challenging for organisations on their own.

The network can help groups partner with the right entities in Egypt and Gaza to ensure the aid is sustained and supported, he said, adding it would also help ensure that operations do not “fall afoul of authorities and approvals and protocols”.

Mr Zaqy concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Saturday. During his trip, he engaged with Egyptian authorities and humanitarian partners.

Speaking about his visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Mr Zaqy said that there are still logistical challenges in getting aid into Gaza.

“But at the same time as well, we are so heartened that the local NGOs here, the ERC (Egyptian Red Cross), also have a good understanding of what works and what doesn't, and therefore are able to advise us,” he added.

“And that's the value of putting this network of both our Singaporean NGOs, as well as NGOs here in Cairo and in Egypt, who are active on the ground with Gaza … they are able to advise us as well, and they are reliable partners in terms of getting us access and ensuring that our help is able to get through.”

While working together, the groups can overcome barriers and avoid duplication, allowing them to reach more families, he said.

On aid reaching Gaza, Mr Zaqy said that the flow of goods has improved, and he was told that there are about 200 trucks going across daily.

“Although the maximum capacity could go up to 600, but so far the flow is limited, constrained, but there's still movement. So that gives us a bit of positive hope,” he said.