New Singapore network aims to strengthen last-mile delivery of aid into Gaza with 'reliable partners'
Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad, who is on a visit to Egypt, says there are still logistical challenges in getting aid into Gaza.
SINGAPORE: A new Singapore network aims to strengthen the last-mile delivery of aid into Gaza by deepening partnerships with humanitarian organisations in the Middle East.
SG for Humanity is the new network that brings together the government, humanitarian organisations and the community to strengthen Singapore's assistance for people affected by the crisis in Gaza.
The network's four initial partners are Humanity Matters, Mercy Relief, Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) and the Singapore Red Cross (SRC).
Speaking to the media in a virtual interview from Egypt on Friday (Nov 13), Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said navigating the logistics of transporting aid into Gaza could be challenging for organisations on their own.
The network can help groups partner with the right entities in Egypt and Gaza to ensure the aid is sustained and supported, he said, adding it would also help ensure that operations do not “fall afoul of authorities and approvals and protocols”.
Mr Zaqy concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Saturday. During his trip, he engaged with Egyptian authorities and humanitarian partners.
Speaking about his visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Mr Zaqy said that there are still logistical challenges in getting aid into Gaza.
“But at the same time as well, we are so heartened that the local NGOs here, the ERC (Egyptian Red Cross), also have a good understanding of what works and what doesn't, and therefore are able to advise us,” he added.
“And that's the value of putting this network of both our Singaporean NGOs, as well as NGOs here in Cairo and in Egypt, who are active on the ground with Gaza … they are able to advise us as well, and they are reliable partners in terms of getting us access and ensuring that our help is able to get through.”
While working together, the groups can overcome barriers and avoid duplication, allowing them to reach more families, he said.
On aid reaching Gaza, Mr Zaqy said that the flow of goods has improved, and he was told that there are about 200 trucks going across daily.
“Although the maximum capacity could go up to 600, but so far the flow is limited, constrained, but there's still movement. So that gives us a bit of positive hope,” he said.
He added that the measure of success is not the amount of aid Singapore sends, but how much actually reaches the people in Gaza, as well as those displaced.
While Singapore is a small country, “compassion knows no borders”, and its size should never limit the compassion it shows or the difference it can make, he said.
“These visits are ultimately about people and helping everyone, including families in Gaza who are struggling to get through each day.
“There is certainly more work ahead, and we will do what we can as we work together on this journey,” Mr Zaqy said.
During his trip, Mr Zaqy visited the Egyptian Red Crescent and witnessed the signing of a new agreement between the organisation and the RLAF, aimed at strengthening the partnership on relief and recovery efforts for those affected by the crisis in Gaza.
SRC and RLAF also presented the Egyptian Red Crescent with cheques totalling almost S$1 million (US$776,000) to support its humanitarian work.
Mr Zaqy toured the Egyptian Red Crescent's logistics centre and the Rafah crossing area in North Sinai to learn more about humanitarian operations for Gaza and the challenges of delivering aid to affected communities.
He also visited the Palestine Hospital, which is supported under Humanity Matters' Overseas Humanitarian Programme in Egypt.
“The engagements and visits have provided useful insights on the humanitarian operations on the ground as SG for Humanity plans the next phase of humanitarian support for Gaza to improve last-mile delivery of contributions from Singaporeans, beyond fundraising," MCCY and SG for Humanity said in the release.
“This could include food and healthcare assistance in the upcoming winter months.”
WORKING TOGETHER
Under its earlier agreement with the Egyptian Red Cross, signed in June, RLAF also presented a cheque of over S$754,000 to support children and families in Gaza, as well as displaced children and families in Egypt.
The foundation will hold a fundraising campaign later this year, aiming to raise at least S$1.5 million.
This fund will be focused on food and water assistance, sanitation and hygiene supplies, essential medical supplies, as well as learning spaces and psychosocial support.
The SRC will commit a further S$200,000 to its ongoing humanitarian response with the Egyptian Red Crescent, bringing its total commitment to the current response to S$958,000.
In addition, Mercy Relief will provide hot meals, food parcels and livelihood assistance to 7,800 people in Gaza from November 2026 to February 2027.
Another 850 children and teachers across four temporary learning spaces will receive weekly hot meals, with food sourced from local farmers and women’s groups.
Humanity Matters will also distribute lightweight winterised blankets to displaced Gazan patients and caregivers at the Palestine Hospital, as well as tents and tarpaulins to those affected by the winter floods.
Since October 2023, the Singapore government, humanitarian organisations and the community have contributed more than S$25 million in humanitarian aid for those affected by the crisis in Gaza, supporting essential needs such as food, healthcare, clean water, shelter and education.
Mr Zaqy also said that there has been concern that global attention may be shifting away from Gaza, and humanitarian groups in the region are “quite heartened” by the Singapore delegation’s visit and its efforts to strengthen support.
He added that he had received a number of inquiries from organisations and volunteers in Singapore who are keen to contribute to humanitarian efforts.
On the medical front, Mr Zaqy said the immediate help needed would likely be specialists in specific fields. Singapore is still in discussions about what those fields would be. He hopes to have volunteer teams work with Singapore NGOs on this.
“I know of doctors who are also sometimes volunteering through other organisations, but many doctors also tell me they would have preferred if it was a Singapore-led mission, because then they would feel more assured and safe,” he added.
Mr Zaqy also believes that there are opportunities for more NGOs to get involved.
“There is pent-up compassion out in Singapore, and many still want to help, but they don't just want to give you donations. But some also have asked whether they can come out here to do more,” he said.