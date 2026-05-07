Age Well Neighbourhood initiative to be rolled out to three more areas as Singapore hits super-aged status
The government plans to slow down the launch of community care apartments since there are more options now for seniors, said Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung.
SINGAPORE: Three towns with a higher concentration of seniors will get more care services and senior-friendly infrastructure closer to where they live to help them age independently in their communities.
The Age Well Neighbourhood initiative will be rolled out to Bedok, Bukit Panjang and Tiong Bahru-Redhill, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung announced at the Community Care workplan seminar on Thursday (May 7).
He said that Singapore hit super-aged status this year, with more than 21 per cent of citizens aged 65 and above.
On top of that, about 200,000 seniors will turn 75 over the next five years, and are likely to face ill health.
“Rapid ageing can jolt the economy, strain retirement adequacy, stress our healthcare system. So then, what is the good news?” said Mr Ong, who is also the health minister.
“The good news is we can do something about it. Number one, we can soften all these shocks by making decisive policy changes related to work, on infrastructure, on healthcare system, on economic vitality, on fiscal sustainability.
"Second, and most importantly, actually nothing magically happens when you are 64 years old (and) 364 days versus when you turn 65 ... 65 is a calendar milestone, it is not a medical milestone.”
NEW AGE WELL NEIGHBOURHOODS
The Age Well Neighbourhood initiative was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in the National Day Rally last year. The first site is in Toa Payoh.
Age Well Neighbourhoods will have a range of enhancements to active ageing centres, home personal care, community health posts and senior-friendly infrastructure
Seniors can take part in more active ageing programmes and receive health services at enhanced community health posts, which will be located with some active ageing centres.
At home, seniors with care needs can get after-hours assistance.
“This care ecosystem, combined with senior-friendly infrastructure, will support seniors to age well within their communities while providing caregivers greater peace of mind,” said the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of National Development (MND) and Ministry of Transport (MOT) in a joint press release.
These features will be introduced progressively to the three areas from this year.
Enhanced community health posts are already operating in Bedok and Tiong Bahru-Redhill, with Bukit Panjang to follow in September.
Besides booking appointments, residents have the option to walk in to these community health posts for basic health assessments, advice or help with accessing healthcare schemes and services.
The community health teams will also work with general practitioners and hospitals to support residents in achieving their health goals, including providing lifestyle coaching to help manage chronic conditions, supporting seniors living with frailty, and monitoring residents with more complex health needs.
Expanded home personal care offerings will be available from the first half of 2027 in Bukit Panjang and Tiong Bahru-Redhill, and from the second half of 2027 in Bedok.
Care staff will be based within these Age Well Neighbourhoods and help eligible seniors with daily activities, including diaper changes, bathing or after-hours routine care, such as regular bed-turning.
“This allows for seniors to get the care they need when they need it, rather than waiting for the next scheduled visit,” the ministries said.
Seniors in these areas will also have improved access to active ageing programmes with the opening of additional active ageing centre touchpoints in the next two years.
Mr Ong said: “Our active ageing centres have come a long way. They are no longer just centres set up for seniors to run.
“They are places where seniors may step up to lead and to work with the active ageing centres. They organise activities, support neighbours and build a social network for their fellow residents."
More than 110,000 seniors will benefit from the developments in the four Age Well Neighbourhoods, said the ministries.
COMMUNITY CARE APARTMENTS
At the National Day Rally last year, Mr Wong said the Age Well Neighbourhoods aim to provide another option, beyond community care apartments, for seniors’ long-term care and housing needs.
Community care apartments are an assisted living public housing concept integrating senior-friendly housing design with on-site care and services.
With more assisted living options and improvements to community care for seniors, MOH and MND plan to slow down the launch of community care apartments.
These apartments were very popular when they were first launched, but demand has dropped and moderated very significantly, said Mr Ong.
Currently, residents in such apartments pay a fee for the basic service package, which includes curated active ageing programmes and on-site care services.
“As there are similarities between subsidised long-term care services and the (community care apartments’ basic service package), we will align subsidies, thereby improving the affordability of the basic service package for eligible community care apartment residents,” said the ministries.
HDB has launched community care apartments in Bukit Batok, Queenstown, Bedok, Geylang and Sengkang, and the next such apartments at Toa Payoh will be up for sale in October.
IMPROVEMENTS IN TOA PAYOH
The ministries also announced several improvements to be implemented gradually in Toa Payoh Age Well Neighbourhood this year.
Three new active ageing centre touchpoints will be added by December and four more such touchpoints will be completed by March 2027.
Home personal care support will be expanded to include more comprehensive and timely support from the second half of 2026, operated by TOUCH Community Services.
Three enhanced community health posts have been operating since January, bringing healthcare services closer to residents.
Infrastructure improvements are set to be completed in the second half of 2028.
In addition, three overhead bridges connecting to the upcoming Toa Payoh integrated development will have lifts and works are expected to be completed by 2030.
Ongoing estate renewal and home improvement works across multiple blocks will also make homes safer and more senior-friendly.
New green spaces, such as a sensory garden and a therapeutic garden, will be introduced in the coming years.