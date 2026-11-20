SINGAPORE: The Ang Mo Kio Library officially reopened at AMK Hub on Friday (Nov 20), featuring a 360-degree immersive screen, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and more spaces for studying and co-working.

Taking over the space that was previously a cinema on the fourth level of the shopping mall, the library's opening was officiated by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.

It is the first public library to have a double-volume space throughout its main area, with towering bookshelves lining the walls, the National Library and Archives Board (NLB) said in a media release.

More than 5,500 pre-loved books are displayed on the higher shelves.