New Ang Mo Kio Library features 360-degree immersive screen, towering bookshelves and more study spaces
The library reopened on Level 4 of AMK Hub, taking over a space previously occupied by a cinema.
SINGAPORE: The Ang Mo Kio Library officially reopened at AMK Hub on Friday (Nov 20), featuring a 360-degree immersive screen, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and more spaces for studying and co-working.
Taking over the space that was previously a cinema on the fourth level of the shopping mall, the library's opening was officiated by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.
It is the first public library to have a double-volume space throughout its main area, with towering bookshelves lining the walls, the National Library and Archives Board (NLB) said in a media release.
More than 5,500 pre-loved books are displayed on the higher shelves.
The library also has more seats than its previous location at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and includes seven co-working and study nooks. Those interested in booking a nook can do so via NLB’s seat booking system.
NLB said: "The revamped library offers more cosy spaces to read and gather, complemented by nostalgic design elements and new interactive experiences, encouraging patrons of all ages to discover the joy of reading, Singapore stories, share memories and connect across generations."
360-DEGREE SCREEN AND INTERACTIVE MURAL
The library's design features and interactive experiences aim to highlight Ang Mo Kio and Singapore's history, NLB said.
One of its main attractions is a six-metre-tall immersive hub filled with pre-loved books, with a faux skylight above it.
It is the first 360-degree curved screen across NLB's libraries that traces the history of Ang Mo Kio, featuring animated archival photos of the town.
Another feature is the Singapore Collection Mural, an 18-metre-long augmented reality (AR) mural depicting landmarks from Ang Mo Kio's past and present, like the former Broadway Cinema building and the circular Clover Block.
Visitors can scan AR-enabled codes using the NLB Mobile app to access recommended reading lists and find books from the library's Singapore Collection.
From Saturday, visitors will be able to enter the library from 9am, two hours before its regular opening time.
They can gain access by scanning their library membership QR code through the NLB Mobile app or using a compatible library card at the entrance gantries.
Staff-assisted services will only start at 11am.
The study zone will also have longer opening hours, operating from 9am to 10pm daily, including public holidays.
Visitors will be able to borrow physical books from the study zone during these extended hours using the NLB Mobile app, marking the first time physical library books can be borrowed on public holidays.
The relocation of Ang Mo Kio Library is part of NLB's Libraries of the Future Masterplan, a 15-year plan to systematically revamp and upgrade older libraries.
"With its new location at AMK Hub, the library offers greater accessibility and convenience for residents and commuters through the mall's connection to Ang Mo Kio MRT station and bus interchange," NLB said.
The children's section also incorporates elements inspired by Ang Mo Kio's former traffic garden, including road markings on the floor.
“At the relocated Ang Mo Kio Library, we have drawn inspiration from the neighbourhood's familiar landmarks and rich heritage to create a space that truly represents Ang Mo Kio," said NLB CEO Melissa Tam.
"We hope that this will inspire communities to come together to read, share experiences, and connect across generations, proving that libraries are more than just spaces for reading and learning.
"Through these unique design elements, immersive experiences and NLB's rich library and archival collections, we hope to encourage patrons to share and create new memories of Ang Mo Kio together."