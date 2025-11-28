New ferry service connects Singapore and Batam’s Gold Coast terminal

SINGAPORE: A new direct ferry link between Singapore and Indonesia’s Batam island began operations on Friday (Nov 28), the first new sea route between the two locations in several years.

The service was launched in response to growing demand from both workers and tourists travelling between the two destinations.

The route, operated by Sindo Ferry and Batamfast, brings passengers directly from Harbourfront to the Gold Coast International Ferry Terminal in Bengkong, located on the northern part of Batam.

Each operator will run two round-trips daily.

As many as 10,000 workers and tourists make the crossing between Singapore and Batam on ferries each day.

The ride takes about an hour, making the Indonesian island a popular choice for a short getaway.