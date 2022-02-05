New bookings for World Dream cruise to remain suspended until further notice

SINGAPORE: New bookings for the World Dream cruise operating in Singapore will remain suspended until further notice, cruise operator Dream Cruises said on Friday (Feb 4).

Dream Cruises' World Dream is one of two vessels running cruises to nowhere in Singapore. The other is Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas.

The company had said earlier on Jan 23 that it would suspend bookings for an initial period of two weeks after its beleaguered parent company, Genting Hong Kong, applied to be wound up, TODAY reported.

Genting Hong Kong owns the Star Cruises and Dream Cruises lines which serve the Asia Pacific region, as well as the luxury Crystal Cruises line based in Miami.

In its media statement on Friday, Dream Cruises said that Genting Hong Kong will continue to operate the Dream Cruises fleet in the region.

"However, new bookings for World Dream will remain suspended from Feb 4 onwards until further notice, as the joint provisional liquidators continue to explore the state of business and to identify, examine and explore the options available," it added.