Regular cancer testing could become a reality with a new method developed by NUS researchers

Speaking to CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Tuesday (Dec 6), Asst Prof Cheow, who is the principal investigator at the NUS Institute for Health Innovation & Technology, said that many of the current tests for cancer look at just a few genes.

“Cancer is a very heterogeneous disease. If you look at just a few genes, you're bound to miss out on some patients who actually have cancer,” he said.

On the other hand, whole-genome sequencing attempts to sift through all the genetic material, making it expensive, he added.

TRIALLING THE TEST

The test developed by the team strikes a balance between breadth and depth, he noted.

“We are able to look at hundreds and thousands of genes simultaneously, but still maintain a low cost thanks to the ability of this heating to eliminate a vast majority of the non-informative DNA sequences,” he said.

“A comprehensive, yet low cost, cancer detection in a non-invasive manner is what is not available in the market right now.”

The team comprises researchers from the NUS Department of Biomedical Engineering under the College of Design and Engineering, as well as the NUS Institute for Health Innovation & Technology.

The test has been trialled among colorectal cancer patients at the National Cancer Centre Singapore, Asst Prof Cheow said.

“We are actually using these tests to test cancer patients who are undergoing treatment and we check the tumour load in their blood to see if they're responding,” he said, adding that the early detection of recurrence is also being tested.

APPLYING METHOD TO OTHER CANCERS

He added that the team is confident in applying the concept to other cancers as well.

“We find that the enrichment of these cancer-specific modifications at this heat-resistant DNA is actually universal across different cancers,” he said.

He added that given that the test has “very good” sensitivity and specificity and is affordable as well, more people may be encouraged to do regular cancer screening.