New CBD skyscraper features hawker centre, sky garden that will open to the public

SINGAPORE: Market Street Hawker Centre will reopen in April - after four years in an interim space - at a new 51-storey integrated development called CapitaSpring.

Located at the Raffles Place central business district, CapitaSpring has secured 93 per cent in leasing commitment, developer CapitaLand announced on Wednesday (Feb 9), adding that tenants have progressively started to move in since the fourth quarter of 2021.

The hawker centre, which will be on levels 2 and 3 of the building, will have 56 stalls.

CapitaSpring, at 280m tall, is the only Grade A office development in the CBD to be completed in 2021, noted CapitaLand.

Besides hosting multinational companies and a 299-unit serviced residence called Citadines Raffles Place Singapore, there are also retail shops and other spaces that will be open to the public.

These include a sky garden on the 51st floor, featuring what's touted as Singapore's tallest publicly accessible observatory deck offering scenic views of Marina Bay and the CBD.

There will also be Singapore's tallest urban farm, said CapitaLand, spanning 5,000 sq ft.