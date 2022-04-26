NMP Janet Ang appointed chairperson of Public Transport Council

SINGAPORE: Nominated Member of Parliament Janet Ang has been appointed as chairperson of the Public Transport Council (PTC), the Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced on Tuesday (Apr 26).

Ms Ang and 15 members, of whom five are newly appointed, will serve in PTC for a period of three years, from May 1 to Apr 30, 2025. The council is made up of representatives from academic institutions, business, grassroots organisations, labour unions, and professional services

Ms Ang is currently the chairman of Singapore Polytechnic, the National University of Singapore's Institute of Systems Science and SISTIC.com. She also serves as an independent director of various boards, foundations and councils.

She takes over from the late Mr Richard Magnus, who was appointed chairman in 2014.

Ms Ang was formerly IBM Vice President, Asia Pacific and had spent 10 years on international assignments in Tokyo and Beijing, said MOT.

"With her experience in the private sector, and service to the public sector and community in many different capacities, Ms Ang will continue the legacy of the late Mr Richard Magnus and lead PTC to achieve its mission of keeping public transport fares affordable while ensuring the long-term financial sustainability of the public transport system."

The five newly appointed members are:

Ms Ku Geok Boon, chief executive officer of SG Enable

Mr Benny Lee, Principal Private Secretary to the President

Mr Mak Mun Whai, general secretary of the National Tranport Workers' Union

Mr Naseer Bin Ghani, chairman of the West Coast Community Indian Activity Executive Committee

Mr Tan Soo Nan, executive and non-independent director of Raffles Medical Group and Raffles Health Insurance

Meanwhile, five members, who have served at least two terms, will step down from the Council with effect from May 1. They are:

Ms Chua Lee Hoong, Senior Director, (Resilience Policy & Research Centre), Prime Minister’s Office – National Security Coordination Secretariat

Ms Anne Chua, chief financial officer of Daiwa House Asset Management Asia

Mr Adrian Chua, Deputy Secretary (Industry) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry

Mr Fang Chin Poh, former general secretary of National Transport Workers’ Union

Dr Kwoh Chee Keong, chairman of Keat Hong Citizens Consultative Committee.

"The Ministry of Transport would like to thank the outgoing members for their contributions to PTC.

"With their background and experience, they have enabled PTC to objectively weigh the views and concerns from commuters, public agencies, and public transport operators, to improve the public transport system of Singapore," said MOT.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Transport Minister S Iswaran said the council has the "important task of preserving the delicate balance between quality, affordability and financial sustainability in our public transport system".

It also strives to build an inclusive and gracious culture for all commuters, through the Caring SG Commuter Committee, he added.

Mr Iswaran, who is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, wished the new council members all the best.

"I am confident they will continue the good work and legacy of the late Mr Richard Magnus with a staunch commitment to the mission of improving our public transport system," he said.

MOT also expressed its appreciation to the late Mr Magnus for his contributions to the council and Singapore's land transport sector.

The ministry said Mr Mangus spearheaded major reviews of the fare formula. As a result of the Fare Review Mechanism Committee's recommendations in 2013, two new concession schemes for low wage workers and persons with disabilities as well as various fare concessions to improve affordability in 2013 were introduced.

Mr Magnus also played a key role in ensuring that fares remain affordable, while safeguarding the long-term financial sustainability of the public transport system, said MOT.

"A strong advocate of fostering a more gracious commuting experience, Mr Magnus also led the multi-agency Caring SG Commuters Committee, to bring commuters together to create a more caring commuting culture."