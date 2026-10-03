New animal welfare code for dog trainers prioritises positive reinforcement, less aversive methods

SINGAPORE: With a focus on humane training methods that put the welfare of dogs first, a new rulebook was launched by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) on Saturday (Oct 3) which set out the minimum animal welfare standards for dog trainers.

The code for dog trainers adopts the least intrusive, minimally aversive (LIMA) approach, promoting the use of humane, evidence-based training methods and positive reinforcement as the foundation for behaviour modification.

While aversive tools such as electronic shock collars are not banned outright, trainers are now required to systematically work through less intrusive, positive reinforcement techniques before considering any harsher interventions.

The new standards for dog trainers add to the existing code of animal welfare for the pet industry, which has been around since 2016.

Previously, dog trainers in Singapore mainly followed guidelines on dog training and behaviour modification, and there has been no dedicated code setting out animal welfare and competency standards for the profession.

Apart from dog trainers, AVS, a cluster under the National Parks Board (NParks), also announced revisions to the existing code for pet groomers that aim to raise the bar for groomer competency and standards of care.

The revisions include setting a new baseline standard for animals not to be left unattended at any point during grooming.

These standards, including those for dog trainers and the rest of the pet industry, are meant to protect the health and welfare of pets.

Failure to meet these standards may be used as evidence for prosecution against offences under the Animals and Birds Act, AVS said.

Speaking at the World Animal Day event at the National Library Building on Saturday, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said the new and revised codes are part of a broader effort to set clear and relevant standards to raise the overall standard of animal care.

"Trainers and groomers also have responsibility. They must uphold professional standards and put animal welfare first," he said.

On the dog trainer code in particular, he said positive reinforcement should form the foundation of behaviour modification.

"Aversive strategies and devices should be strictly and strongly discouraged except as a last resort," said Mr Tan.



He added that AVS will start reviewing the code of animal welfare for pet owners in 2027, stating that "caring for our pets begins at home with pet owners".