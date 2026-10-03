New animal welfare code for dog trainers prioritises positive reinforcement, less aversive methods
The Animal and Veterinary Service also announced revisions to the existing code of animal welfare for pet groomers, making it a minimum standard for animals not to be left unattended at any point during grooming.
SINGAPORE: With a focus on humane training methods that put the welfare of dogs first, a new rulebook was launched by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) on Saturday (Oct 3) which set out the minimum animal welfare standards for dog trainers.
The code for dog trainers adopts the least intrusive, minimally aversive (LIMA) approach, promoting the use of humane, evidence-based training methods and positive reinforcement as the foundation for behaviour modification.
While aversive tools such as electronic shock collars are not banned outright, trainers are now required to systematically work through less intrusive, positive reinforcement techniques before considering any harsher interventions.
The new standards for dog trainers add to the existing code of animal welfare for the pet industry, which has been around since 2016.
Previously, dog trainers in Singapore mainly followed guidelines on dog training and behaviour modification, and there has been no dedicated code setting out animal welfare and competency standards for the profession.
Apart from dog trainers, AVS, a cluster under the National Parks Board (NParks), also announced revisions to the existing code for pet groomers that aim to raise the bar for groomer competency and standards of care.
The revisions include setting a new baseline standard for animals not to be left unattended at any point during grooming.
These standards, including those for dog trainers and the rest of the pet industry, are meant to protect the health and welfare of pets.
Failure to meet these standards may be used as evidence for prosecution against offences under the Animals and Birds Act, AVS said.
Speaking at the World Animal Day event at the National Library Building on Saturday, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said the new and revised codes are part of a broader effort to set clear and relevant standards to raise the overall standard of animal care.
"Trainers and groomers also have responsibility. They must uphold professional standards and put animal welfare first," he said.
On the dog trainer code in particular, he said positive reinforcement should form the foundation of behaviour modification.
"Aversive strategies and devices should be strictly and strongly discouraged except as a last resort," said Mr Tan.
He added that AVS will start reviewing the code of animal welfare for pet owners in 2027, stating that "caring for our pets begins at home with pet owners".
The updates come after several high-profile incidents involving groomers and trainers in the past few years.
In 2024, a pet groomer left a corgi named Fendi unattended on a table with a short leash tied around its neck. The groomer had gone for lunch when the corgi fell from the table and died after being hanged by the neck.
In 2025, another dog died after allegedly being left unattended at Pawsome Singapore, a pet retail and grooming facility.
In January 2026 Mr Tan said NParks investigated 54 cases of feedback alleging harm to pets caused by groomers over the past three years.
As for dog trainers, in 2022, a dog at training centre K9 Connection was filmed cowering while a handler hit it with a metal bowl. In January 2023, the authorities looked into allegations concerning a golden retriever which developed a severe skin problem on its neck following the use of training collars.
In January 2024, two staff from Xavian and Pack were suspended after videos circulated showing handlers pushing and hitting dogs.
DOG TRAINING STANDARDS
In 2024, then-Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said in parliament that NParks was developing guidelines to highlight the risks of using aversive animal training devices such as electric collars, saying that he had tried on some of the devices himself and experienced pain and shock.
A Dog Training Standards Workgroup was formed in August 2024, co-led by the AVS and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore.
The workgroup comprises dog trainers, veterinarians, animal groups and representatives from working dog units, and was established to explore ways to raise standards in the dog training sector and safeguard animal welfare.
In July 2025, it put out an advisory cautioning against the use of aversive dog training devices, specifically electronic shock and prong collars. Prong collars are collars with inward-facing points that pinch the loose skin around a dog's neck when tension is applied.
The new code for trainers covers six key areas: Training approach, training environment, professional competency and training, client communication and records, referral procedures and transportation and boarding.
The code requires trainers to adopt the LIMA approach to dog training, making positive reinforcement the foundation of any behaviour modification plan.
Trainers must also work progressively through a "hierarchy" of behaviour change procedures, while continuously evaluating both short-term and long-term outcomes to confirm that interventions remain effective, humane and sustainable over time.
The hierarchy prioritises steps such as addressing health, nutritional and physical factors, changing the environment to remove triggers and using positive reinforcement, before considering more intrusive methods as a last resort. These methods should also only be used with professional guidance.
As a best practice, trainers should actively work to minimise and replace aversive strategies within their behaviour modification plans, including any which the owner may have previously used.
As a baseline, trainers must also keep records of the client and dog that are accurate, up-to-date and comprehensive for a minimum period of two years from when the record was created or updated.
The records must be available for NParks’ inspection upon request, the code stated.
Apart from basic details about the dog and client, the records must include the dog’s relevant medical and behavioural history, training logs, any incidents of aggressive behaviour, and pictures and/or videos capturing the state of the dog before training.
"Dog owners can also have greater assurance that dog trainers are guided by defined standards of animal welfare and professional competency," AVS said on Saturday.
PET GROOMING SECTOR
The code for pet groomers was revised after engagements with various groups, including a survey in March this year that received over 70 responses, and two focus group discussions in April 2026 involving pet groomers, veterinarians, animal groups and members of the public.
AVS said that participants were supportive of the review, and broadly agreed on the need to strengthen industry standards.
"The finalised revised code for pet groomers incorporated feedback received through these engagements," AVS said.
Key updates span groomer competency and training, animal holding, handling and supervision, grooming procedures, and client communication as well as record keeping.
While the 2016 code recommended that animals not be left unattended on tables, rooms, or in shower baths as a best practice, the revised code has made this a minimum standard.
Another newly introduced minimum standard states that animals awaiting grooming or collection must be regularly supervised, with those that are tethered or in group holding physically supervised at all times.
Also new to the code for pet groomers is a minimum standard that states groomers must employ safe, secure and species-appropriate restraint techniques and equipment, referring to double-arm lock restraints, Elizabethan collars, towels or safety gloves as examples.
In the revised code, groomers must be able to promptly identify signs of fear, stress, or distress in animals and take appropriate action as a minimum standard, a new addition from the original code.
The code also sets out new sections on competency and training for groomers and on client communication and records.
AVS said that licensing and accreditation of pet groomers is a separate consideration that requires careful assessment and further consultation with stakeholders.
REVIEW OF CODE OF ANIMAL WELFARE FOR PET OWNERS
The AVS will also begin its review of the code of animal welfare for pet owners in 2027 through public consultation.
It said the current code was published in 2017 and will be updated to ensure that welfare standards remain aligned with evolving global practices and Singapore's pet ownership landscape.
The revised code will have two sections, one on the general minimum standards across all pet species, and the other will take into account the species of the pet.
The species-specific section will cover dogs, cats, birds and small mammals including rabbits, guinea pigs, gerbils, hamsters and chinchillas.
AVS said it will engage pet owners, veterinarians, animal groups and the wider community through public consultations, including an online survey and focus group discussions.
But good animal welfare cannot be achieved by regulation alone, said Mr Alvin Tan.
"It depends on the choices we make every day: either to buy, to adopt ... how to care, how we treat our pets, who we entrust them to, how we care for animals in the community and whether we speak up when something is not right."