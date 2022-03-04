New codes of practice to require online platforms to have systems covering child safety and others

SINGAPORE: The Government is looking to introduce new codes of practice that will require online platforms to put in place systems to ensure a safer online environment, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Friday (Mar 4).

These proposed new codes will cover three areas: Child safety, user reporting and platform accountability, the minister announced in a speech at her ministry’s Committee of Supply debate.

On child safety, the new codes will require online platforms to have robust systems in place to minimise the exposure of children and young people to harmful content.

These include content filters for child accounts, as well as mechanisms for parents to supervise and guide their children online.

On user reporting, online platforms will have to set up “easy-to-access mechanisms” for users to report harmful content. They are also required to be responsive in evaluating and acting on these reports, while informing users of the actions taken in a timely manner.

Mrs Teo said this will empower users to highlight harmful content that they come across and prevent further spread.

She added that members of the Sunlight Alliance for Action - an alliance formed by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) last year to tackle online harms - want Internet platforms to be diligent in assessing flagged content and removing those that are harmful without delay.

“But many social media platforms tell us that they cannot be fully aware of all the content that needs moderation. Much of it is user-generated and the quantity voluminous,” the minister said.

“User reporting is therefore an important way to close the awareness gap and promote prompt follow-up action.”

Lastly, the new codes will require online platforms to provide information on what they are doing to keep users safe.

This will include the prevalence of harmful online content on their platforms, user reports they have received and acted upon, as well as the systems and processes they have to address such content.

“Users can then compare the approaches taken by platforms and make informed decisions about which to engage or disengage,” Mrs Teo said.

The new codes of practice will have the force of law, similar to the existing codes administered by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

“We will study how the codes can be effectively enforced, including through appropriate legislative updates,” said the minister.