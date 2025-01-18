New community hub in Bedok North with therapy cats, shared kitchen to be ready by end-2025

SINGAPORE: A new community hub in Bedok North will house facilities such as a kitchen for home-based businesses to experiment with recipes and conduct culinary workshops, as well as a therapy centre for people to interact with rescue cats.

Plans for the new community hub, which is expected to be ready by the end of 2025, were unveiled by the People’s Association (PA) and social enterprise City Sprouts on Saturday (Jan 18).

It will sit on the site of the former Kampong Chai Chee Community Centre, located at Bedok North Ave 1, which will be repurposed into a “vibrant, sustainable and inclusive Intergenerational Community Hub", PA and City Sprouts said in a joint media release.

Other facilities include a community garden for residents to grow their own produce, a multi-purpose hall that can be used for sports and events, a community podcast recording studio and a co-working space for aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups.

There will also be a space equipped with a 3D printer, laser cutter and digital plotter for children and youths to unleash their creativity.

City Sprouts was chosen to be the master tenant and operator of the facility by the PA and the Singapore Land Authority in December last year.

It will work with partners such as MENDAKI, Masjid Al-Ansar Mosque, pickleball school Play! Pickle, as well as VIVITA Singapore, an organisation that conducts creative programmes for children.