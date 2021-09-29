New contractors appointed for 5 BTO projects delayed by pull-out of troubled firms

SINGAPORE: New companies have been appointed to take over the construction of five Build-to-Order (BTO) projects affected by the liquidation of their previous contractors, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Sep 29).

Construction work at all the project sites will resume progressively from early October.

HDB said it is now able to "minimise the extent of delays" for flat buyers of the affected housing projects - Senja Ridges, Senja Heights, Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, Marsiling Grove and West Coast Parkview.

"All five projects will be further delayed by about two to three months, due to the time needed to bring in the replacement contractors, and for them to mobilise their resources to take over and complete the projects," said the agency.

The replacement contractors and the revised probable completion dates of the five projects are as follows: