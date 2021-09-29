New contractors appointed for 5 BTO projects delayed by pull-out of troubled firms

SINGAPORE: New companies have been appointed to take over the construction of five Build-to-Order (BTO) projects affected by the liquidation of their previous contractors, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Sep 29).
Construction work at all the project sites will resume progressively from early October.
HDB said it is now able to "minimise the extent of delays" for flat buyers of the affected housing projects - Senja Ridges, Senja Heights, Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, Marsiling Grove and West Coast Parkview.
"All five projects will be further delayed by about two to three months, due to the time needed to bring in the replacement contractors, and for them to mobilise their resources to take over and complete the projects," said the agency.
The replacement contractors and the revised probable completion dates of the five projects are as follows:
Construction work at the five BTO projects has been suspended since Aug 20, after Greatearth Corp and Greatearth Construction informed HDB that they ran into financial difficulties and were unable to complete the projects despite government assistance.
On Wednesday, HDB said that over the past month, it has been working closely with Greatearth and their liquidators from PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services to bring on board new contractors "as quickly as possible to complete the remaining works and reduce the impact on home buyers".
To speed up the process, HDB said it helped in sourcing for several suitable contractors to take over the projects and worked with Greatearth and PwC to facilitate the transfer.
"This has enabled HDB to bring on board the new contractors within about a month, compared with the three to four months it would typically take to call a fresh tender for new contractors to take over the balance of works," it added.