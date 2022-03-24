Singapore reports 8,478 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

INCREASE IN DEATH RATE IN 2021 "NOT UNEXPECTED"

In a separate press release on Thursday, MOH reported that the age-standardised death rate was 557 per 100,000 people last year - up from 518 per 100,000 people in 2020.

This was comparable to that in 2017, which was 560 per 100,000 people.

"The increase is not unexpected, given that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a health crisis which has killed many millions of people in the world," said MOH.

"Singapore, however, has recorded one of the lowest rates of excess deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic from international comparisons so far," it added.

The total excess deaths due to COVID-19 will require further analysis and breakdown of the numbers, said the ministry, adding that it plans to consolidate the data and provide a full report when the Omicron wave subsides.

RELAXATION OF SOME COVID-19 RULES

Singapore will increase the size of group gatherings from five to 10 people and make mask-wearing outdoors optional from Mar 29, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in an address to the nation on Thursday morning.

Concurrently, Singapore will ease cross-border travel with a new vaccinated travel framework as the Omicron wave is “well under control”, said Mr Lee.

In a joint statement with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Mr Lee also announced that fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel via all modes of transport between the land borders of the two countries.

Singapore has recorded 1,053,139 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.