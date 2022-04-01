Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

People wearing protective face masks at a traffic crossing across Ang Mo Kio MRT in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

01 Apr 2022 10:09PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 10:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 5,010 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Apr 1), comprising 4,894 local infections and 116 imported ones. 

There were two fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,270.

There are 585 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 76 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-three patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 27 on Thursday.

Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the new cases reported on Friday, 4,281 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 4,189 local cases and 92 imported infections.

Another 729 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 24 of them being imported infections.

The week on week infection ratio is 0.64, same as that on Thursday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has recorded 1,101,438 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 72 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/yb

Related Topics

Ministry of Health COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us