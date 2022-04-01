Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 5,010 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Apr 1), comprising 4,894 local infections and 116 imported ones.
There were two fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,270.
There are 585 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 76 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-three patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 27 on Thursday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Friday, 4,281 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 4,189 local cases and 92 imported infections.
Another 729 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 24 of them being imported infections.
The week on week infection ratio is 0.64, same as that on Thursday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,101,438 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 72 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
