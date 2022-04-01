Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 5,010 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Apr 1), comprising 4,894 local infections and 116 imported ones.

There were two fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,270.

There are 585 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 76 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-three patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 27 on Thursday.