Singapore reports 4,563 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,563 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Apr 2), comprising 4,472 local infections and 91 imported ones.

There were two fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,272.

There are 512 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 64 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-two patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 23 on Friday.