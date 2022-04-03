Singapore reports 3,743 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in two months

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,743 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Apr 3), comprising 3,674 local infections and 69 imported ones.

This is the lowest number of new daily cases reported since Feb 2.

There were four fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,276.

There are 507 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 56 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-one patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 22 on Saturday.