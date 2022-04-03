Singapore reports 3,743 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in two months

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,743 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Apr 3), comprising 3,674 local infections and 69 imported ones.
This is the lowest number of new daily cases reported since Feb 2.
There were four fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,276.
There are 507 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 56 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-one patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 22 on Saturday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Sunday, 3,178 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 3,118 local cases and 60 imported infections.
Another 565 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with nine of them being imported infections.
The week on week infection ratio is 0.66, higher than the 0.65 on Saturday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,109,744 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Saturday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 72 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
