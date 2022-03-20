Singapore reports 7,859 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 7,859 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Mar 20), comprising 7,733 local cases and 126 imported infections.
This was the lowest daily number of cases since Feb 7.
There were four fatalities reported on Sunday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,198.
There are 1,065 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 139 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-three patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 27 on Saturday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Sunday, 6,618 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 6,521 local cases and 97 imported infections.
Another 1,241 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 29 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.71, slightly higher than the 0.70 on Saturday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,015,017 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Saturday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 71 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
