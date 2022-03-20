Singapore reports 7,859 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 7,859 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Mar 20), comprising 7,733 local cases and 126 imported infections.

This was the lowest daily number of cases since Feb 7.

There were four fatalities reported on Sunday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,198.

There are 1,065 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 139 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-three patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 27 on Saturday.