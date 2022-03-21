Singapore reports 7,538 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 7,538 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Mar 21), comprising 7,394 local infections and 144 imported ones.

There were 10 fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,208.

There are 1,062 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 145 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-five patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 23 on Sunday.