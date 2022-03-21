Singapore reports 7,538 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 7,538 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Mar 21), comprising 7,394 local infections and 144 imported ones.
There were 10 fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,208.
There are 1,062 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 145 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-five patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 23 on Sunday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Monday, 6,646 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 6,537 local cases and 109 imported infections.
Another 892 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 35 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.72, higher than the 0.71 on Sunday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,022,555 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Sunday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 71 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
