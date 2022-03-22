Singapore reports 13,166 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,166 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Mar 22), comprising 12,925 local infections and 241 imported ones.
There were six fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,214.
There are 1,023 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 141 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-four patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 25 on Monday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Tuesday, 11,537 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 11,323 local cases and 214 imported infections.
Another 1,629 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 27 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.74, higher than the 0.72 on Monday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,035,721 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 71 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
