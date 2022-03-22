Singapore reports 13,166 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,166 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Mar 22), comprising 12,925 local infections and 241 imported ones.

There were six fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,214.

There are 1,023 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 141 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-four patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 25 on Monday.