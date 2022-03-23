Singapore reports 8,940 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 8,940 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Mar 23), comprising 8,749 local infections and 191 imported ones.

There were six fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,220.

There are 951 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 117 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 24 on Tuesday.