Singapore reports 8,940 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 8,940 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Mar 23), comprising 8,749 local infections and 191 imported ones.
There were six fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,220.
There are 951 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 117 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 24 on Tuesday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Wednesday, 7,691 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 7,518 local cases and 173 imported infections.
Another 1,249 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 18 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.76 higher than the 0.74 on Tuesday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,044,661 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 71 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram