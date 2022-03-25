Singapore reports 7,584 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 7,584 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Mar 25), comprising 7,376 local infections and 208 imported ones.

There were 13 fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,239.

There are 826 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 101 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-eight patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 24 on Thursday.