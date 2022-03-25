Singapore reports 7,584 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 7,584 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Mar 25), comprising 7,376 local infections and 208 imported ones.
There were 13 fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,239.
There are 826 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 101 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-eight patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 24 on Thursday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Friday, 6,486 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 6,315 local cases and 171 imported infections.
Another 1,098 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 37 of them being imported infections.
The week on week infection ratio remains unchanged at 0.79. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,060,723 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 71 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
