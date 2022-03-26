Singapore reports 6,434 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 6,434 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Mar 26), comprising 6,312 local infections and 122 imported ones.

There were seven fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,246.

There are 731 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 93 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-four patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 28 on Friday.