Singapore reports 6,434 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 6,434 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Mar 26), comprising 6,312 local infections and 122 imported ones.
There were seven fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,246.
There are 731 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 93 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-four patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 28 on Friday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Saturday, 5,536 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 5,443 local cases and 93 imported infections.
Another 898 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 29 of them being imported infections.
The week on week infection ratio is 0.77, lower than the 0.79 on Friday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,067,157 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 71 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram