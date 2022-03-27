Singapore reports 4,848 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,848 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Mar 27), comprising 4,747 local infections and 101 imported ones.

There were four fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,250.

There are 694 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 86 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-two patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 24 on Saturday.