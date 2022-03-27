Singapore reports 4,848 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,848 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Mar 27), comprising 4,747 local infections and 101 imported ones.
There were four fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,250.
There are 694 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 86 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-two patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 24 on Saturday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Sunday, 4,305 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 4,221 local cases and 84 imported infections.
Another 543 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 17 of them being imported infections.
The week on week infection ratio is 0.75, lower than the 0.77 on Saturday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,072,005 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Saturday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 71 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
