Singapore reports 4,925 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,925 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Mar 28), comprising 4,813 local infections and 112 imported ones.

There were four fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,254.

There are 717 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 92 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-five patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 22 on Sunday.