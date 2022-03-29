Singapore reports 8,164 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 8,164 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Mar 29), comprising 8,009 local infections and 155 imported ones.

This is the ninth consecutive Tuesday that case numbers have gone up from the day before. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had previously referred to such a pattern, writing on Facebook in October 2021 that numbers would "always spike after the weekends".

There were four fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,258.



There are 728 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 83 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-five patients are in the intensive care unit.