Singapore reports 5,729 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 5,729 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Mar 30), comprising 5,590 local infections and 139 imported ones.

There were five fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,263.

There are 660 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 72 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 25 on Tuesday.