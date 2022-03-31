Singapore reports 5,605 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 5,605 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Mar 31), comprising 5,459 local infections and 146 imported ones.

There were five fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,268.

There are 646 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 87 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-seven patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 26 on Wednesday.