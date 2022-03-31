Singapore reports 5,605 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 5,605 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Mar 31), comprising 5,459 local infections and 146 imported ones.
There were five fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,268.
There are 646 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 87 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-seven patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 26 on Wednesday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Thursday, 4,869 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 4,741 local cases and 128 imported infections.
Another 736 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 18 of them being imported infections.
The week on week infection ratio is 0.64, lower than the 0.66 on Wednesday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,096,428 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Wednesday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 71 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
