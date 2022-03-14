Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore reports 9,042 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore reports 9,042 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Singapore reports 9,042 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

People wearing face masks cross a road in Tampines in Singapore on Feb 25, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

14 Mar 2022 10:52PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 10:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 9,042 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Mar 14), comprising 8,941 local cases and 101 imported infections.

There were eight fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,153.

There are 1,310 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 171 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Thirty-seven patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 32 on Sunday. 

Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the new cases reported on Monday, 7,598 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 7,528 local cases and 70 imported infections.

Another 1,444 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 31 of them being imported infections. 

The weekly infection growth rate was 0.84, lower than the 0.87 on Sunday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has recorded 948,478 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 70 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Related:

Source: CNA/yb

Related Topics

COVID-19 Ministry of Health MOH

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us