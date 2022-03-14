Singapore reports 9,042 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 9,042 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Mar 14), comprising 8,941 local cases and 101 imported infections.
There were eight fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,153.
There are 1,310 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 171 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Thirty-seven patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 32 on Sunday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Monday, 7,598 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 7,528 local cases and 70 imported infections.
Another 1,444 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 31 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.84, lower than the 0.87 on Sunday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 948,478 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Sunday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 70 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
