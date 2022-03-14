Singapore reports 9,042 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 9,042 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Mar 14), comprising 8,941 local cases and 101 imported infections.

There were eight fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,153.

There are 1,310 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 171 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Thirty-seven patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 32 on Sunday.