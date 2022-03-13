Singapore reports 9,701 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 9,701 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Mar 13), the first time the daily figure has dropped below 10,000 in nearly a month.

The new infections comprise 9,597 local cases and 104 imported ones.

Six fatalities were reported on Sunday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,145.

There are 1,348 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 181 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Thirty-two patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 37 on Saturday.