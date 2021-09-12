550 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore; large cluster identified at Chinatown Complex

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 550 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Sep 11), comprising 486 community cases and 64 dormitory residents.

Among the local cases, 145 are seniors above 60 years old, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Two more large clusters were identified, including Chinatown Complex with 44 new cases.

This brings the total number of infections linked to the cluster to 66 - comprising 58 stallholders and assistants, four cleaners, one safe distancing ambassador and three household contacts of workers.

The other large cluster is PCF Sparkletots Braddell Heights, located at 335 Serangoon Avenue 3. There are three new cases and a total of 22 infections linked to the cluster.

Transmission at the pre-school took place among students in the same class, with further spread to household contacts of cases, said MOH.

Saturday's number of local infections is a slight dip from the 568 cases reported the day before, breaking a chain of five consecutive days of increases.