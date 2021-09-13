517 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, new cluster at DHL building in Tampines

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 517 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Sep 12), comprising 454 community cases and 63 dormitory residents.

Among the local cases, 137 are seniors above 60 years old, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A new large cluster, totalling 28 cases, was also identified at DHL Supply Chain Advanced Regional Centre in Tampines.

Ten more cases were linked to the Chinatown Complex cluster, bringing the total number of infections in that cluster to 81.

Sunday's local infection figure is lower than the 550 reported on Saturday, marking the second straight day of decline in numbers.

There were also three imported cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections reported in Singapore to 520. One case was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.