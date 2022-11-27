6km of new cycling paths launched in Singapore’s central business district
The central area cycling path network connects several MRT stations, including newly opened stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line.
SINGAPORE: A total of 6km of new cycling paths in the central business district, stretching from Clarke Quay to Bayfront and Tanjong Pagar, were launched on Sunday (Nov 27).
The central area cycling path network connects several MRT stations, including Clarke Quay, Tanjong Pagar and Telok Ayer stations. It also reaches three newly opened Thomson-East Coast Line stations: Shenton Way, Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay.
The cycling paths are demarcated with cyclist logos and with solid or dashed, red or yellow lines on the pavements, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).
"For safer and more convenient commuting experiences for both pedestrians and cyclists, LTA widened existing signalised crossings and implemented new crossings along the paths," it added.
With the new cycling paths, there are now about 21km of cycling paths and park connectors in the area.
Speaking at the launch on Sunday, Transport Minister S Iswaran said: “Here in the CBD and heritage district, there is great potential to make walking and cycling the preferred way to get around.
“This is not just about improving infrastructure and connectivity, which are important in their own rights, but is also about improving the urban landscape, enhancing identity and placemaking opportunities.”
The new paths will make it safer and more convenient for people to cycle from MRT stations to areas such as Tanjong Plaza Plaza, Lau Pa Sat, Market Street Hawker Centre and Hong Lim Complex, he added.
The paths also connect to popular areas such as Marina Bay and Marina Barrage.
There are about 4,800 public bicycle parking spaces in the CBD area, located near MRT stations, popular destinations, amenities and other transport nodes. This includes 120 bicycle parking spaces that LTA provided by repurposing 12 streetside car park lots.
Mr Iswaran said there has been more interest from developers supporting active commutes. Developers can apply for LTA's Active Commute Grant to create end-of-trip facilities, such as showers and lockers.
LTA will help co-fund up to 80 per cent of the construction cost, up to a maximum of S$80,000 per development.
The authority is studying the provision of more cycling paths within the central area, across Orchard, Newton, River Valley, Rochor and Outram.
“This is a long haul effort, we have to sustain this, and I want to thank all stakeholders, agencies and the community who have worked with LTA to help us reach today’s milestone, despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic,” said Mr Iswaran.