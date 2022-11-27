6km of new cycling paths launched in Singapore’s central business district

SINGAPORE: A total of 6km of new cycling paths in the central business district, stretching from Clarke Quay to Bayfront and Tanjong Pagar, were launched on Sunday (Nov 27).

The central area cycling path network connects several MRT stations, including Clarke Quay, Tanjong Pagar and Telok Ayer stations. It also reaches three newly opened Thomson-East Coast Line stations: Shenton Way, Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay.

The cycling paths are demarcated with cyclist logos and with solid or dashed, red or yellow lines on the pavements, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

"For safer and more convenient commuting experiences for both pedestrians and cyclists, LTA widened existing signalised crossings and implemented new crossings along the paths," it added.