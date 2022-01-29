New cycling paths launched in Tampines, linking residents to key amenities and green spaces

SINGAPORE: Residents in Tampines can now cycle more safely to key amenities and green spaces in the town, with the launch of 4km of cycling paths on Saturday (Jan 29).

The new paths, located along Tampines Avenue 1, 4, 5 and 8, links residents from their homes and schools to places such as Tampines West MRT station, Our Tampines Hub, Tampines Central Park and Tampines Green Forest Park.

There is now 25km of cycling paths and park connectors in Tampines.

"This makes Tampines one of the towns with the most comprehensive cycling path network," said MP for Tampines GRC Masagos Zulkifli, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development.

"The newly constructed cycling paths in Tampines shows the Government’s commitment to expand the cycling infrastructure in Singapore, to facilitate a sustainable and healthy mode of transport."

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) previously announced plans to triple the cycling path network in Tampines, to connect residents to three MRT stations: Tampines, Tampines East and Tampines West.

Saturday marks the completion of the first phase of the cycling paths works for Tampines.

The new cycling paths have a distinctive red coating to clearly distinguish them from footpaths, said LTA.

Safety markings and speed regulating strips have also been installed along the new paths to remind people to ride safely and keep a lookout for other path users, it added.