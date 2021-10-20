Offence to cycle on roads in groups greater than length of 5 bicycles from 2022

SINGAPORE: From Jan 1 next year, those cycling on roads will have to keep to groups no greater than five bicycles in length, roughly the length of a bus.
The new rule means cycling groups on roads will be capped at five riders in single file, or 10 if cycling two abreast.
This is because of space constraints on Singapore's urban road network, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Wednesday (Oct 20).
Those found violating this rule will face a fine of S$150.
For safety and visibility, cyclists will still be allowed to cycle two abreast on roads with two or more lanes, the ministry said. On single-lane roads and in bus lanes during bus lane operational hours, cyclists will also have to continue riding in single file.
The new rule on group sizes comes after a six-month review of the existing regulations by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP).
In April, the panel - formed in 2015 to propose regulations on the use of bicycles and personal mobility devices in public spaces - was tasked with reviewing the rules on road cycling so as to improve safety for motorists and cyclists.
This followed an increase in the popularity of cycling during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was accompanied by a spike in the number of traffic accidents involving bicycles.
The 15-member panel, which is chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, submitted its recommendations to the Ministry of Transport earlier this month.
The growing popularity of cycling in recent years has led to "increased interactions between cyclists and other road users, and concerns about road safety when cyclists ride on roads," said MOT.
"AMAP noted that while most motorists and cyclists are law-abiding, there are a small group of errant motorists and on-road cyclists who endanger the safety of others," the ministry said, noting it would increase enforcement actions against such errant road users.
FINES TO BE DOUBLED
MOT added that from Jan 1, errant cyclists who commit offences such as failing to stop at a red light as well as riding against the flow of traffic or on expressways will have their fines doubled.
Cyclists found to have committed these offences will face a S$150 fine, up from S$75 currently.
For more serious cases, such as in instances where the cyclist causes harm, he or she may be charged in Court and face a fine of up to S$1,000 or a jail term of up to three months for the first offence, or both.
For subsequent such offences, the cyclist will face a fine of up to S$2,000 or a jail term of up to six months, or both.
NO BICYCLE REGISTRATION FOR NOW
While the Active Mobility Advisory Panel had studied the possibility of bicycle registration and licensing cyclists, it had ultimately decided against making these recommendations.
It described such measures as "resource-intensive", with little evidence to suggest they were effective in deterring errant cycling or enhancing road safety.
"We agree with AMAP that licensing of cyclists or registration of bicycles should not be introduced at this juncture," said MOT.
"Besides affecting the majority of law-abiding cyclists, there is little evidence from overseas case studies and Singapore’s past experience that licensing of cyclists is effective in promoting road safety or deterring errant cyclists," it added.
MOT said it also agreed with the panel's recommendation that cyclists be encouraged to take up third-party liability insurance, adding that it would continue working with insurers and cycling groups to promote the take-up of such insurance.
The panel had also proposed that guidelines be introduced for different groups of cyclists to keep a safe distance of approximately two lamp posts, or around 30m, between groups, and for motorists to keep a minimum distance of 1.5m when passing cyclists on the roads.
"Although these are not requirements for strict compliance in all situations, we agree that these are useful guidelines and should be followed where practicable to enhance road safety," the ministry said.
"The Government will continue to partner stakeholders in its public education and outreach efforts, to raise public awareness and enhance clarity of new rules and guidelines," said MOT.
It added that it looked forward to road safety efforts from all stakeholders, including initiatives by public transport operators to enhance bus driver training materials and to "build mutual understanding between cyclists and bus captains through driver-simulations".