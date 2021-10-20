Offence to cycle on roads in groups greater than length of 5 bicycles from 2022

SINGAPORE: From Jan 1 next year, those cycling on roads will have to keep to groups no greater than five bicycles in length, roughly the length of a bus.

The new rule means cycling groups on roads will be capped at five riders in single file, or 10 if cycling two abreast.

This is because of space constraints on Singapore's urban road network, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Wednesday (Oct 20).

Those found violating this rule will face a fine of S$150.

For safety and visibility, cyclists will still be allowed to cycle two abreast on roads with two or more lanes, the ministry said. On single-lane roads and in bus lanes during bus lane operational hours, cyclists will also have to continue riding in single file.

The new rule on group sizes comes after a six-month review of the existing regulations by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP).

In April, the panel - formed in 2015 to propose regulations on the use of bicycles and personal mobility devices in public spaces - was tasked with reviewing the rules on road cycling so as to improve safety for motorists and cyclists.

This followed an increase in the popularity of cycling during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was accompanied by a spike in the number of traffic accidents involving bicycles.

The 15-member panel, which is chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, submitted its recommendations to the Ministry of Transport earlier this month.

The growing popularity of cycling in recent years has led to "increased interactions between cyclists and other road users, and concerns about road safety when cyclists ride on roads," said MOT.

"AMAP noted that while most motorists and cyclists are law-abiding, there are a small group of errant motorists and on-road cyclists who endanger the safety of others," the ministry said, noting it would increase enforcement actions against such errant road users.