Singapore may have access to new dengue vaccine in about a year, says veteran infectious diseases expert

SINGAPORE: Singapore may, in the next year, have access to a new dengue vaccine that is suitable for both people who have been infected and those who have not.

Japanese pharmaceutical giant Takeda recently submitted its vaccine candidate for approval in Europe as well as dengue-endemic countries like Singapore, said veteran infectious diseases expert Tikki Pang on Tuesday (Jun 14).

Currently, Dengvaxia is the world's only approved vaccine for dengue - but it is only for those who have had a previous infection.

Takeda’s vaccine would be the first to overcome this limitation if it is authorised for use.

“Maybe within a year you will see (the) Takeda (dengue vaccine candidate) being authorised in some countries,” said Professor Pang, a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

He was speaking to CNA after Takeda and another company MSD made presentations on the progress of their vaccines during the 5th Asia Dengue Summit held in Singapore.

Takeda’s potential vaccine, TAK-003, has been shown to be 84 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisations and 61 per cent effective at stopping symptomatic infection with no important safety risks identified, according to data from a Phase 3 clinical trial published five days ago and presented on Tuesday.

The protection from the vaccine has so far lasted four-and-a-half years since being administered.

Describing the results as “exciting”, Prof Pang said: “There were a lot of very important … advances, even call it an evolution towards … a better vaccine compared to that first one.”

TWO NEW VACCINES WITHIN TWO YEARS?

Prof Pang was also hopeful that MSD's vaccine candidate could possibly be available in two years, given the data from its Phase 1 trial.

“That will be a major step forward in terms of having an improved vaccine over Dengvaxia,” said Prof Pang, who is also an international advisor with Asian Dengue Voice and Action (ADVA), a scientific working group dedicated to dengue vaccine advocacy in the region.

He explained that the difference MSD’s vaccine candidate will bring to the table is the unprecedented possibility of providing almost equal protection against the four types of viruses that cause dengue infection.

The protection that other vaccines offer is more varied across the four types, he said.

“With the data that we have … the vaccine candidate that we have, things look as promising as they can look, with the caveat that dengue is a very slippery character and has surprised people before,” said Dr Louis Macareo, an executive director at MSD leading the development of new vaccines.