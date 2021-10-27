New 'digital twin' for national power grid to better manage Singapore’s electricity supply

SINGAPORE: Singapore is developing a “digital twin”, or a computer replica, of its power grid assets and network, to improve the reliability of its electricity supply and support the deployment of cleaner energy sources.

Created in collaboration with government agencies, industry players and research experts, the large-scale digital twin will give authorities a more comprehensive overview of the country's power grid assets and network.

It comprises two key models that can assess the health of power grid assets and the impact of connecting new energy sources and consumers to the grid.

In a joint release on Wednesday (Oct 27), the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and SP Group said the digital twin is currently in a prototype stage.

Research and development work is expected to be completed by 2023 and the digital solution will be progressively deployed, according to SP.

“When fully deployed, it will enable SP to better plan, operate and maintain the national power grid through modelling and simulations so that the actual works can be carried out in a more effective and efficient way,” said EMA and SP.