New drug abusers form 'high' proportion of those arrested in 2021: CNB

SINGAPORE: A "high" proportion of drug abusers arrested in 2021 were new abusers, with the majority of them under 30 years old, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday (Feb 10).

According to its 2021 statistics report, the bureau arrested 2,724 drug abusers, an 11 per cent decrease from the 3,056 arrested the previous year.

“This decrease was likely due to restricted social interactions arising from COVID-19 measures,” said the bureau.

About 34 per cent of those arrested last year were new drug abusers, of whom 60 per cent were under 30, the report showed. The number of new drug abusers arrested fell by 19 per cent to 937 in 2021.

The proportion of new drug abusers was a “worrying trend”, said CNB.

Methamphetamine, heroin, and cannabis were the three most commonly abused drugs in Singapore. About 92 per cent of those arrested abused at least one of these three drugs.

Of the new abusers arrested in 2021, about 76 per cent had used meth, the report showed.

There is also a “trend of increased trafficking” of meth in 2021, which is “of concern”, said CNB.

Of the total number of drug abusers arrested, about 17 per cent were people who abused more than one type of drug.

The number of repeat drug offenders arrested fell by 6 per cent to 1,787 in 2021, according to the report.