New ‘golden age’ in technology if US, China can build trust, sit at same table: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: There can be a new “golden age” in the digital arena if the United States and China can build up trust and engage each other, said Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

He was responding to a question on cooperation in the field of technology at a time when some people see a move towards a decoupled arena with the US and China on separate sides.

“What has changed is that as we transition to a multipolar world and as China is no longer just catching up, but has every intention and ambition of overtaking where it can, at least in certain sectors, you now have real peer competition,” said Dr Balakrishnan in an interview with CNA conducted ahead of a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Noting that even during the Cold War, the Soviet Union posed an “unequal challenge” in terms of its economy and technological advances, Dr Balakrishnan called these “unprecedented times”.