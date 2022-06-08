New guidelines limit use of LED wreaths at funeral wakes due to safety concerns

SINGAPORE: New guidelines were issued on Tuesday (Jun 7) for the use of LED wreaths and inflatables at funeral wakes, including a limit placed on how many light emitting wreaths can be deployed and when they can be turned on.

Jointly developed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Association of Funeral Directors Singapore (AFD), the regulations aim to address "growing public disamentities and safety concerns".

"These include light and noise pollution, obstruction to pedestrian traffic, obstruction to motorist line of sight, potential power trips and trip/falling hazard," they added in a news release.

Up to 10 LED wreaths, inclusive of one inflatable, can be set up at each funeral wake, and must be turned off between 10pm and 7am to prevent light and noise pollution.

The guidelines also state that the size of the LED wreaths must not exceed 2.6m in height and 1.5m in width.

Inflatables - such as tower lanterns, gates and arches - must not be taller than 3.2m, longer than 4m and wider than 1m.

This is so that the view of residents and motorists is not obstructed, said NEA and AFD.

Inflatables should also be cordoned off, with at least a 2m radius around the installation.

If placed in common spaces, such as along pedestrian walkways or pavements, "there should be a clear demarcation to allow a proper walking space of at least 1.5m ... to accommodate pedestrians on foot or on wheelchairs", NEA and AFD said.

According to the guidelines, LED wreaths and inflatables should not be placed within 5m of any carpark, parked vehicle or fire hydrant, and should not obstruct any fire safety provisions.