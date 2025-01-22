New initiative aims to tackle hoarding behaviour in Singapore with 'whole-of-society' approach

SINGAPORE: To address hoarding issues more effectively, the government is partnering social service agencies, community groups and private organisations to coordinate efforts to manage such behaviours.

The initiative, called the New Environment Action Team (NEAT), seeks to bring together expertise and resources from the public, private and people sectors to manage hoarding issues in a more "holistic and sustainable manner", said the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Social and Family Development.



NEAT comprises 28 members, including social service agencies with experience supporting hoarders and spotting at-risk cases. Trade and industry associations keen to contribute to decluttering and refreshing homes have also been included, the two ministries said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan 22).

The alliance is co-chaired by Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who is also minister-in-charge of social services integration, serves as the team's adviser.

“Addressing hoarding in a holistic manner requires us to go beyond just decluttering and refreshing homes. We need to create a robust support system to shift behaviour, strengthen community support, and prevent recurrence,” said Mr Lee.

NEAT will bring together the collective expertise of its members to engage families affected by hoarding, he added.

Hoarding behaviour often stems from complex and deep-seated causes such as mental health conditions, social isolation, trauma or deep grief, the ministries said. Individual motivations for hoarding and the availability of family support networks can differ significantly.

With Singapore's ageing population and shifting demographics, the number of hoarding cases is expected to rise. In extreme cases, hoarding can create health and safety hazards for both occupants and neighbours.

As of June 2024, the Hoarding Management Core Group (HMCG) has reduced the severity of 270 cases of hoarding and is actively monitoring these cases to prevent recurrence.

However, it is also working on another 357 active hoarding cases, an increase from 253 in December 2021.

The HMCG, led by the Municipal Services Office (MSO), was set up in 2014 to coordinate efforts across agencies and resolve protracted and severe hoarding cases. Government agencies from the HMCG will support NEAT in addressing severe cases and ensuring public safety.