New initiative aims to tackle hoarding behaviour in Singapore with 'whole-of-society' approach
A 28-member alliance called the New Environment Action Team (NEAT) will bring together the social, community and private sectors to better identify and engage hoarders.
SINGAPORE: To address hoarding issues more effectively, the government is partnering social service agencies, community groups and private organisations to coordinate efforts to manage such behaviours.
The initiative, called the New Environment Action Team (NEAT), seeks to bring together expertise and resources from the public, private and people sectors to manage hoarding issues in a more "holistic and sustainable manner", said the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Social and Family Development.
NEAT comprises 28 members, including social service agencies with experience supporting hoarders and spotting at-risk cases. Trade and industry associations keen to contribute to decluttering and refreshing homes have also been included, the two ministries said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan 22).
The alliance is co-chaired by Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua.
Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who is also minister-in-charge of social services integration, serves as the team's adviser.
“Addressing hoarding in a holistic manner requires us to go beyond just decluttering and refreshing homes. We need to create a robust support system to shift behaviour, strengthen community support, and prevent recurrence,” said Mr Lee.
NEAT will bring together the collective expertise of its members to engage families affected by hoarding, he added.
Hoarding behaviour often stems from complex and deep-seated causes such as mental health conditions, social isolation, trauma or deep grief, the ministries said. Individual motivations for hoarding and the availability of family support networks can differ significantly.
With Singapore's ageing population and shifting demographics, the number of hoarding cases is expected to rise. In extreme cases, hoarding can create health and safety hazards for both occupants and neighbours.
As of June 2024, the Hoarding Management Core Group (HMCG) has reduced the severity of 270 cases of hoarding and is actively monitoring these cases to prevent recurrence.
However, it is also working on another 357 active hoarding cases, an increase from 253 in December 2021.
The HMCG, led by the Municipal Services Office (MSO), was set up in 2014 to coordinate efforts across agencies and resolve protracted and severe hoarding cases. Government agencies from the HMCG will support NEAT in addressing severe cases and ensuring public safety.
Members of the New Environment Action Team (NEAT)
Social services agencies and community groups
- Allkin Singapore
- Ang Mo Kio Secondary School Social Move
- Blossom World Society
- Care Corner Singapore
- Covenant Evangelical Free Church
- Fei Yue Community Services
- Filos Community Services
- Habitat for Humanity Singapore
- Helping Joy
- Heng Shan Volunteer Group Singapore
- HOPE worldwide (Singapore)
- Persatuan Pemudi Islam Singapura (Singapore Muslim Women’s Association)
- SG Helping Hands
- Singapore Association for Mental Health
- TOUCH Community Services
- Tzu-Chi Foundation (Singapore)
Trade association and chambers
- Singapore Furniture Industries Council
- The Singapore Contractors Association
- Waste Management & Recycling Association of Singapore
Government agencies
- Agency for Integrated Care
- Housing & Development Board
- Ministry of Social and Family Development
- National Environment Agency
- National Parks Board
- People's Association
- Singapore Civil Defence Force
- Municipal Services Office, Ministry of National Development
The alliance has outlined several goals, which include coordinating geographical coverage and optimising available resources and volunteers, and encouraging families and communities to play a greater role in identifying potential hoarders early.
Since January 2024, the MSO and Ministry of Social and Family Development have been working with NEAT members. They have also participated in decluttering efforts with social service agencies and community groups at Boon Lay, Buona Vista and Pasir Ris.
Beyond immediate interventions, NEAT aims to increase awareness of the hoarding situation in Singapore and explore preventive measures to address the issue.
“Hoarding is a complex issue that requires a whole-of-society effort to manage," said Mr Francis Foo, national director of Habitat for Humanity Singapore, one of the social service agencies that is part of the coalition.
"Each member ... brings unique expertise and experience to the table, and by sharing these insights and learning from one another, we can improve our approach to tackling hoarding.”