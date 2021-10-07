New initiatives launched to strengthen cyber defences of businesses

SINGAPORE: A new toolkit that could help to simplify cybersecurity and enable businesses to make more informed trade-offs between security, system usability and cost was launched by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) on Thursday (Oct 7).

The SG Cyber Safe cybersecurity toolkits are tailored for large enterprise leaders, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners, IT teams, and employees, said CSA in a media release on Thursday.

“Although 80 per cent of Singapore SMEs embrace digital transformation and have digital transformation in place, cybersecurity has been the key reason for small enterprises not digitalising,” said CSA.

The toolkit for enterprise leaders and SME owners will focus on the business reasons for business leaders and SME owners to invest in cybersecurity.

This includes rationalising investment in cybersecurity, and how fostering a culture of cybersecurity would enable enterprises to “reap the benefits of digital transformation”, said CSA.

The cybersecurity toolkit for employees is intended for enterprises to “plug and play” as an employee programme for raising awareness and conducting cybersecurity training.

The content addresses the most common cyber threats faced by employees such as phishing, as well as weak cybersecurity practices such as using compromised and weak passwords.

It will also encourage employees to learn about cybersecurity to stay cyber safe at work as well as in their private life.

“This is crucial as employees are the first line of defence and key to any enterprise’s cybersecurity,” said CSA.