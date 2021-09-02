New Jobs Taskforce to grow local talent for key sectors: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: A new Jobs Taskforce has been set up to coordinate the efforts of various agencies helping workers keep pace with transformation, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Wednesday (Sep 1).

The task force will focus on three areas: Supporting locals to switch into new careers in key sectors; reskilling existing workers for new or expanded job scopes as these sectors transform; and promoting progressive human capital practices.

Dr Tan announced this to reporters in an interview marking his first 100 days in office. Dr Tan took over the reins at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on May 15 and he is concurrently the Second Minister for Trade and Industry.

On how this task force is different from the National Jobs Council, set up last year and chaired by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Dr Tan said that the council looks at the issue from the “macro level” and the task force will be more “granular”.

The Jobs Taskforce will try to understand the evolving needs of companies, where skills shortages lie and how to help fulfil them.