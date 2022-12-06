New KJE, Senja Road flyover to open on Dec 17

SINGAPORE: A new Kranji Expressway (KJE) and Senja Road flyover will open on Dec 17, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Dec 6).

The flyover, which connects to Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), will allow residents in Senja, Jelapang and Segar "a direct and shorter travelling route" on both expressways, the LTA said.

The KJE/Senja Road interchange will open at 10pm.

LTA started works to construct the flyover across KJE to Senja Road in November 2017, including enhancements to the adjacent road network.

It said that it has been progressively opening the flyover and making corresponding changes to adjacent roads, adding that a section of the new flyover to KJE (PIE, Tuas) & Woodlands Road opened in January this year.