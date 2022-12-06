New KJE, Senja Road flyover to open on Dec 17
The new flyover, which connects to Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), will open at 10pm.
SINGAPORE: A new Kranji Expressway (KJE) and Senja Road flyover will open on Dec 17, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Dec 6).
The flyover, which connects to Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), will allow residents in Senja, Jelapang and Segar "a direct and shorter travelling route" on both expressways, the LTA said.
The KJE/Senja Road interchange will open at 10pm.
LTA started works to construct the flyover across KJE to Senja Road in November 2017, including enhancements to the adjacent road network.
It said that it has been progressively opening the flyover and making corresponding changes to adjacent roads, adding that a section of the new flyover to KJE (PIE, Tuas) & Woodlands Road opened in January this year.
"Subsequently, Senja Link and part of Senja Road was converted to a one-way road in April to expand the road capacity, in anticipation of the increase in traffic in the area," said LTA.
Parts of the flyover then opened on Sep 25 to allow outbound traffic from Senja Road to BKE.
LTA said that the remaining section, which will open on Dec 17, will "allow residents to return to Bukit Panjang via a more direct and shorter route from KJE/BKE".
"Ahead of its opening, LTA has engaged local residents and stakeholders on the changes to the road network," it added.
Informational and directional traffic signs will also be put up in the vicinity closer to the opening of the slip roads to guide road users.