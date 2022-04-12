New Labrador Nature Park network to be established, adding more parks and 30km of nature trails, park connectors

SINGAPORE: A new Labrador Nature Park network with more than 200 hectares of green spaces will be established, adding 30km to Singapore’s nature trails and park connectors, the Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced on Tuesday (Apr 12).

This is almost 1.5 times the size of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, he noted.

The new nature park network will include core habitats like Labrador Nature Reserve, the mature secondary forests along the Southern Ridges, as well as the surrounding green spaces like Labrador Nature Park, Berlayer Creek and Pasir Panjang Park, said Mr Lee.

The green spaces set aside on the Keppel Club site will also be a part of the network, he added.

On Tuesday, Mr Lee announced that about 6,000 Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will be built there, with the first Build-To-Order project expected to launch in three years.

The ministry’s ecological profiling exercise showed that the Keppel Club site serves as an “important ecological connection” between the mature secondary forests along the Southern Ridges and Labrador Nature Reserve, said Mr Lee.

Within the Keppel Club site, about 10 hectares of green spaces will be set aside as parks and open land, amounting to 20 per cent of the area, or 18 football fields, he added.

“These green spaces will form four green fingers through the estate, which will serve both as habitats and connecting pathways for flora and fauna to surrounding nature areas, and as recreational spaces for residents as well.”