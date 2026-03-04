Residents in new large-scale BTO estates to get earlier access to amenities, services

SINGAPORE: Residents moving into new large-scale Build-to-Order (BTO) estates will soon have earlier access to cooked food, groceries, childcare and bus services, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling said in parliament on Wednesday (Mar 4).

The improvements follow recommendations from the multi-agency BTO Coordination Committee, which was set up in mid-2024 to improve the move-in experience of new residents at new large-scale Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates.

"Every estate is different and there can be project-specific issues that cause some variation. However, with the basic principles established, we can strive towards achieving these standards for new large-scale BTO estates, and can improve the move-in experience for our residents," Ms Sun said.

Large-scale BTO estates refer to estates with clusters of more than 3,000 new BTO flats completed within five years. These typically comprise clusters of three or four BTO projects.

“Unlike BTO projects in more developed towns with existing neighbouring amenities within reach, residents moving into new large-scale BTO estates typically have fewer existing amenities around them at the outset,” HDB and the Ministry of National Development (MND) noted in a joint media release.

The recommendations will be progressively implemented. New large-scale BTO estates that are under construction will benefit from some measures where possible, while estates in the planning phase can get the full suite of enhancements.

In 2023, new residents at Tengah complained about limited public transport options and the lack of amenities, CNA reported.

The committee, led by MND and HDB, includes the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the National Environment Agency (NEA), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the People’s Association.

EARLIER ACCESS TO AMENITIES

HDB will introduce measures to bring forward the provision of key amenities to about six months after the first batch of key collection – typically when the first batch of residents move in, MND and HDB said.

HDB shops in new BTO projects usually start operations about nine months after the first batch of residents collect their keys, when their retail catchment reaches a critical mass.

As a result, residents who move in earlier may need to wait before shops start operations.

Currently, HDB shops, including supermarkets, get two months rent-free, while coffee shops get three months, to support operators as their shops are undergoing renovation.

Moving forward, HDB will extend the rent-free period for all shops in new BTO projects to a maximum of six months for those that start operations within the first six months of obtaining their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP).

Additionally, HDB will revise the staggered rent structure for tenants of new HDB shops.

For their first year of operations, tenants will pay 70 per cent of their tendered rent, instead of the current 80 per cent.

The rents for the second and third year remain unchanged, at 90 per cent and 100 per cent respectively.

HDB will also prebuild outdoor refreshment areas in front of or adjacent to coffee shops, to allow them to be operational sooner.

Previously, these spaces were constructed by operators after their tenancy started.

The move will allow the outdoor refreshment area to be ready alongside the coffee shop, saving operators up to eight months of time and significant costs, HDB and MND said.

This applies to BTO projects launched from July 2025. The first coffee shop to feature a prebuilt outdoor refreshment area will be at Parc Meadow @ Tengah. The BTO project is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027.

"Shop operators can start with a smaller offering of groceries and cooked food, before ramping up to the full offering when a critical mass of residents move in," Ms Sun said.

HDB will also consider deploying ready-to-eat, value meals in some HDB blocks that are further away from coffee shops, she added. This is subject to market interest.